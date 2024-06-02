Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares in the company, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,798,422. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,345,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,419,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,885,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

