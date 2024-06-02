Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s 7th Largest Position

MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,693,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242,546 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels comprises approximately 4.8% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050 over the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UUUU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.59. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

