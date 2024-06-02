EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $44.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get EQT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $54,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.