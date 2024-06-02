ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of ESH Acquisition worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

ESHA stock remained flat at $10.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.