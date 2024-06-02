Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 11.9% in May

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

ETCMY stock remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.