Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 11.9% in May

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
ETCMY stock remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.
About Eutelsat Group
