Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after purchasing an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

ES stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

