Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $623,894.99 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Evmos Profile
Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.
