Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $5,789,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 605,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 107,438 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,456,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14,430.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 115.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $21.74 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

