Evoke Wealth LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 146.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

