Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

