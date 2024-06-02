Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $234.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

