Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VDE opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.