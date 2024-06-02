Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after acquiring an additional 666,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 449,571 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in APi Group by 175.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 546,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 348,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

