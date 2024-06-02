Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in SFL by 746.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 2,191.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

SFL Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SFL stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

SFL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

