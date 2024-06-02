Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.51

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as high as C$8.05. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 6,043 shares.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$312.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of C$163.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.7806122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total value of C$39,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.