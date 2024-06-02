Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Farmmi Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAMI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.76. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get Farmmi alerts:

About Farmmi

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.