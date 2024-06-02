Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Farmmi Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of FAMI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.76. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.
About Farmmi
