Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.59

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.59 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.39). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.36), with a volume of 25,069 shares.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £133.22 million, a P/E ratio of -451.22 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.99.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the prevention from cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or ischemia and hyperinflammatory conditions; and Bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody that targets a subpopulation of tumor-associated macrophages and converts the highly immunosuppressive M2-like macrophages to a pro-inflammatory state to promote immune activation.

