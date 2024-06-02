Fetch.ai Price Hits $2.12 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $88.29 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00053195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012342 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.