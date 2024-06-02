FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.1 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

