FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.1 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
