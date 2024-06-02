Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 149,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

FDUS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $631.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also

