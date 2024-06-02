Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.49.
About Fiera Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiera Capital
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.