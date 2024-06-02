Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

