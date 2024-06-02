FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 441,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,685. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $39.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

