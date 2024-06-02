FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $103.10. 26,987,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

