FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 117,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,339. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

