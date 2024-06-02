FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 51,983 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,983 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 1,814,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,738. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

