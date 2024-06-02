Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Head to Head Analysis

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.11% 11.12% 0.73% Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.66% 12.01% 1.05%

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Finward Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $96.53 million 1.09 $8.38 million $3.60 6.80 Codorus Valley Bancorp $90.77 million 2.34 $24.97 million $2.31 9.52

Codorus Valley Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Codorus Valley Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codorus Valley Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; business loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; credit cards; mobile banking and deposit; online bill pay and statement; treasury management; merchant services; and sells non-deposit investment products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

