First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Up 14.7% in May

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get First Busey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUSE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,348 shares of company stock valued at $47,993 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $158,999. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 27.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Busey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.