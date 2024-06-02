First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,846 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in First Horizon by 268.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 57.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Horizon by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FHN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,797,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

