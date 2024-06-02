First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in May

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.72. 118,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,494. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.