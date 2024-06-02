First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in May

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.72. 118,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,494. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.