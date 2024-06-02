First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 30th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. 96,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.