First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 18.2% in May

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.39. 1,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $65.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

