First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Update

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First United by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in First United by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 178,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 283.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 103.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

First United Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.84. First United has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

