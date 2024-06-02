Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 65,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In other news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 39,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $488.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.