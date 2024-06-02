Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 65,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp
In other news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 39,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $488.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
