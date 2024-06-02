FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 16.4% in May

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLEX LNG

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. 296,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.