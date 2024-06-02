FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 16.4% in May

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. 296,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $33.33.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
