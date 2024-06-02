Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE FSI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

About Flexible Solutions International

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

