Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Forward Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of FORD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 10,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FORD

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.