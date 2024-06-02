Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1366 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS FLHY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 316,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

