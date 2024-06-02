Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 487,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 435.8 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRLOF stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

