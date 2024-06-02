Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.80 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.17.
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
