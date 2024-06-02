FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $30.90.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Company Profile
