FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:IGLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 14,860 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile
