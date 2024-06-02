FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (IGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
IGLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 14,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.
FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile
