FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Declares $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XIMR opened at $31.17 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

