FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Declares $0.17 Dividend

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:XIMR opened at $31.17 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile
