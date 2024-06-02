FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF (XISE) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on June 4th

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF (BATS:XISE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

XISE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – September (XISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

