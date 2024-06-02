FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

