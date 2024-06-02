FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $96.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTAI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.59.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

