FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

