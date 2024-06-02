Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of GALT opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,133,205.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

