Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner stock opened at $419.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.86 and its 200 day moving average is $451.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,535 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

