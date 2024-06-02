GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GEE Group

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 235,612 shares of company stock worth $83,661 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.